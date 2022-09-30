The Best Vinyl Releases Of September 2022

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of September below.

Alex G — God Save The Animals Uproxx’s Ian Cohen recently declared that God Save The Animals, the just-released new Alex G album, is the artist’s best. He wrote in part, “Folky Alex G, abstract Alex G, slowcore Alex G, rawk Alex G, it’s all here, but God Save The Animals manages to circle back to his origins placing the vocals higher than they’d ever been since Race or Rules.” Get it here. John Denver — Rocky Mountain High (50th Anniversary Reissue) Rocky Mountain High is without a doubt one of John Denver’s defining albums and now that it turns 50 years old here in 2022, it’s getting a fresh rerelease. This limited edition is pressed on blue vinyl and in case you’re unfamiliar with the album, it of course features the famous title track as well as the underrated album-closing “Season Suite.” Get it here.

Holidays Rule Summer just ended, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start thinking about Christmas, Hanukkah, and the other end-of-year holidays. If you want to get your vinyl library ready, the new Holidays Rule collection is for you, as it features holidays tunes from Paul McCartney, The Shins, Sharon Van Etten, and a number of others. Get it here. Aqua — Aquarium (25th Anniversary Reissue) With all the talk about the upcoming Barbie movie, now is a perfect time to revisit the classic Aqua hit “Barbie Girl.” There’s a terrific new opportunity to do that for vinyl lovers: Aquarium, the song’s parent album, turns 25 this year and has therefore gotten a new vinyl reissue, including a striking pink pressing. Get it here.

The War On Drugs — I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Limited-Edition Deluxe Box Set) It’s been nearly a year since The War On Drugs dropped their latest album, 2021’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore. To mark the occasion, they have a limited-edition deluxe box set available now, which includes unreleased tunes “Oceans of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost” on a 7-inch. They’ve even gone through the trouble of making an unboxing video for the release, so check that out above for more details about what’s included in the expansive set. Get it here. ABBA — ABBA Gold (30th Anniversary Reissue) At 30 million copies sold, there are only a handful of albums that have ever outsold the ABBA Gold compilation. Well, more sales are incoming, as the best-of album just got a new 30th-anniversary reissue, pressed on lovely gold 180g vinyl and of course including all the hits that millions have come to love over the decades. Get it here.

Sun Ra — The Futuristic Sounds Of Sun Ra (60th Anniversary Edition) For folks who have heard of jazz icon Sun Ra but haven’t yet taken the dive, this reissue of the 1963 album The Futuristic Sounds Of Sun Ra is a good place to start. The project is considered one of Ra’s more accessible and this particular edition of it includes remastered audio and artwork. Get it here. Dead Kennedys — Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables (2022 Mix) Dead Kennedys started their run as one of the defining ’80s punk bands with their 1980 debut, Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables. Now, the 42-year-old album has gotten a facelift via a new “2022 Mix,” which was made using the original multi-track tapes. Additionally, it comes with a 28-page booklet featuring rare archival photos and interviews. Get it here.