BET has announced the performers for the 2023 BET Awards and the lineup is a doozy. It’s the 50th birthday of hip-hop, and BET is pulling out all the stops to celebrate at the BET Awards, enlisting Golden Era pioneers like Big Daddy Kane, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, The Sugarhill Gang, Uncle Luke, and Warren G along with platinum-era all-stars such as E-40, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Master P, Remy Ma, Trick Daddy, Trina, and the Ying Yang Twins. Blog faves like Chief Keef, Soulja Boy, and Tyga are in there, too.

Of this year’s nominees, Coco Jones, Doechii, GloRilla, and Lil Uzi Vert have been included among the performers with more to be announced. GloRilla and Drake lead all nominees, with six for Glo and seven for Drake, including Album Of The Year nods for both, Best Collaboration for both, and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Best New Artist nods for GloRilla. The show is scheduled to air live on Sunday, June 25 at 8pm ET, and with BET sending out announcements about the show as normal, it doesn’t look like the WGA writers’ strike will have too great an effect on that.

BET joins a long list of award shows, record companies, publications, and TV networks celebrating 50 Years Of Hip-Hop. The Grammys, for instance, staged a 10-minute tribute performance featuring Run-DMC, Missy Elliott, Nelly, The Roots, and more. We’ll see how the BET Awards’ version measures up next Sunday.

