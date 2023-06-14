When Are The BET Awards 2023?

The 2023 BET Awards are going to be exciting this year. Drake and GloRilla have the most nominations, with the Her Loss performer having seven nods and the “Tomorrow 2” rapper with six.

The highly anticipated event is coming up fast. The ceremony is set to air live on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET, less than two weeks away. Be sure to mark it on your calendars.

The prestigious Album Of The Year category is packed with lots of instant-classics. The nominations are Anyways, Life’s Great by GloRilla, Breezy by Chris Brown, God Did by DJ Khaled, Her Loss by Drake & 21 Savage, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar, Renaissance by Beyoncé, and SOS by SZA.

Last year’s BET Awards were surrounded by controversy after Lil Nas X called them out for not nominating him. “My relationship with BET has been painful and strained for quite some time. It didn’t start with this year’s nominations like most people might think,” the “Industry Baby” rapper explained to Rolling Stone after the situation. “They did let me perform on their show last year, but only after [I gave] assurances that I was not a satanist or devil worshiper, and that my performance would be appropriate for their audience.”