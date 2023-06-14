With the Writer’s Guild of America strike entering its seventh week and the production of dozens of movies and TV shows being disrupted, the fates of many other entertainment endeavors appear undecided as well. Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have postponed the 30th-anniversary shows of their groundbreaking 1990s debut albums in solidarity with the striking writers, while the MTV Movie & TV Awards had to go on without a host as Drew Barrymore opted out of her duties and several stars declined to attend. That leaves a lot of questions about upcoming shows, including:

Will The BET Awards 2023 Be Canceled By The WGA Strike?

The 2023 BET Awards ceremony is set to air live Sunday, June 25 at 8 pm ET, with nominees like Drake, GloRilla, and more. Aside from announcing the nominees, however, BET has yet to reveal further details of the upcoming show, leaving the future somewhat murky. While it’s possible that BET can field a host who doesn’t mind metaphorically crossing the picket line — or even go without one, like the MTV Awards — it’s unclear how the show will proceed, especially if more performers and guests opt to show solidarity with the writers (the awards honor movies, actors, and athletes in addition to musicians). Anything can happen, but for now, it does appear the show will proceed as scheduled.