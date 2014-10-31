Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Dressed Up As Janet And Michael Jackson For Halloween

At the 2014 MTV VMAs, Blue Ivy presented Mama Beyoncé with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. It must have left an impression on the kid, because instead of going as Confused Pumpkin, like most almost three years old, she attended a Halloween party as MJ. Not to be outdone, Beyoncé kept it in the family, and went all Rhythm Nation-era Janet Jackson.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry was a Cheeto.