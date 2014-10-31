Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Dressed Up As Janet And Michael Jackson For Halloween

At the 2014 MTV VMAs, Blue Ivy presented Mama Beyoncé with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. It must have left an impression on the kid, because instead of going as Confused Pumpkin, like most almost three years old, she attended a Halloween party as MJ. Not to be outdone, Beyoncé kept it in the family, and went all Rhythm Nation-era Janet Jackson.
Meanwhile, Katy Perry was a Cheeto.
This photo confused the hell out of me.
First of all, it made me feel really old, because I thought Blue Ivy was still a baby but that is clearly a child, not a baby. Then, I was like, how is this Michael Jackson. Then I remembered the time his hair caught on fire while filming the Pepsi commercial, and the kid is wearing a hoodie with the Pepsi colors, so maybe…?
I’m just glad I clicked through and saw the actual baby.
Also, Katy Perry is a cheeto! THAT’S the real story here!
I also freaked the f*ck out over how quick time appeared to be flying – but turns out that’s not Blue Ivy (thank GAHD)
Yeah, that’s not Blue Ivy.
Yes. Those costumes just scream Halloween.
Damn, Blue Ivy got super old.
Lol yo that’s not Blue Ivy …