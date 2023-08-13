Wherever it travels, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is the hottest ticket in town. On Friday, August 11, ahead of her first night of shows in Atlanta, Georgia, city officials declared the date an official holiday, “Beyoncé Day.” But that wasn’t the only thing city natives did to show their love for Beyoncé.

On Saturday, August 12, during night two of her Renaissance World Tour, concertgoers proved they were the singer’s most devoted fans by dethroning Washington, DC, of their crown of the “Eerbody On Mute War” winners. The contest started as a fun crowd engagement moment to see who could best sing along to the lyrics to “Energy,” namely, “Look around / Everybody on mute.” It’s turned into a battle of the regional Beyhives.

Beyoncé’s #RenaissanceWorldTour audience in Atlanta is being applauded for their go at the 'EERBODY ON MUTE WAR'. pic.twitter.com/MBRJT7hLCc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 12, 2023

Once it was time for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to go silent, they flawlessly hit their mark, and Beyoncé gleefully declared the Atlanta audience as the new “Eerbody On Mute” challenge winners.

Earlier in the show, Beyoncé opened up to the sold-out stadium about what the tour means to her. “This is the gratitude tour,” she said. “This show is all about joy. I hope y’all feel a lot of joy. When I get up on this stage and see y’all, that’s what I feel. Y’all look beautiful tonight.”

https://twitter.com/arikbeyhive/status/1690535964073136128?s=20