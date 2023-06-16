Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is rolling through Europe at the moment and it’s doing pretty well over there, to the point that it maybe possibly contributed to inflation in Sweden. Yesterday (June 15), at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany, Beyoncé found herself both performing and revealing the sex of a fan’s baby.

Between songs, Beyoncé said (as ET reports), “I wanna do this right, because since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says, ‘Do my gender reveal.’ I just want to do it right! Do I have to open the envelope?”

Beyoncé then got her hands on the envelope, opened it, and revealed it to the crowd. Smiling, she said, “Girls! Congratulations! Congratulations, beautiful!”

Beyoncé just helped a couple in Club Renaissance with a gender reveal! Who run the world?! 👧#Cologne#RWT2023 🪩

🎫 https://t.co/gQt79tz5wy pic.twitter.com/btANWYqrm8 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 15, 2023

Over the past year, there have been a number of instances where concert attendees got their favorite artists to help celebrate major moments in their lives. Last October, some expecting parents got Post Malone to reveal the sex of their bundle of joy, too. Harry Styles concerts have also been big for moments like these: He helped a fan come out at Wembley Stadium last June, and a couple months later, he helped a fan pull off a proposal in Portugal, one of that of course got an enthusiastic “yes” from the bride-to-be.