On Wednesday, folks in the fashion industry gathered to watch Balmin’s spring/summer 2022 show in Paris. The showcase was also used to celebrate the tenth anniversary of creative director Olivier Rousteing’s time with the Parisian house. Beyonce narrated the night’s opening walk with a lengthy speech that showed love and appreciation to Rousteing while reflecting on the early days of their relationship.

Beyoncé narrates the @Balmain Spring/Summer 22 Collection fashion show in Paris. 👠pic.twitter.com/cJMtVIFTjb — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 29, 2021

“[You] brought a new mindset to help persuade fashion to finally begin to reflect the real true beauty of today’s streets, the beauty that you and your team see a daily on the diverse impressive boulevards and avenues of your beloved Paris,” Beyonce said in her message. “And from day one, you did the right thing. You knew from the start that actions speak so much louder than words. So you’ve taken a stand, made the commitments and followed through at every step of the way.”

“Does anyone have any idea how many times I’ve worn a special Olivier x Balmain creation? There have been so many events and so many beautiful moments,” she added. “You helped me make my musical statement. You helped me amplify my message, your designs have made me feel powerful. Thank you.” She concluded, “Balmain is your amazing tool for both beauty and change. Your outlook, your convictions and your talent have affected and moved all of us. I’m so proud to call you friend. Happy anniversary. We’re all looking forward to the next ten years.”

