Beyonce Reveals She Has Literal Beehives And Keeps 80,000 Bees, Much To The Beyhive’s Delight

This summer, Britney Spears referred to herself as “Queen B,” which prompted responses from fans of Lil Kim and Beyonce, who also lay claim to the title. Now, though, it appears Beyonce may have more right to that nickname throne than anybody, as she has revealed that she is a literal beekeeper.

Towards the end of a new interview with British Vogue, Beyonce was asked, “What is something I would find surprising about you?” She responded, “I know it’s random, but I have two beehives. Real ones. I’ve had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year. I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties.”

The interviewer replied, “So, you really are the Queen B,” which got a laugh out of Beyonce.

Naturally, member of the Beyhive were excited by this revelation:

Elsewhere during the chat, Beyonce was asked what her favorite Texan food is, and she responded, “Wow. That’s tough to pick one favorite. It’s good eating in Texas! I love Cajun seafood at Pappadeaux. The barbecue in Texas is mmmm. So is the Mexican food and the soul food. We ate soul food every Sunday after church. There was nothing better than when a little bit of candied yams got on your oxtail and macaroni.”

Read the full interview here.

