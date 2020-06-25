Britney Spears maintains an active presence on Instagram, usually posting something at least once every few days. Her latest share, though, has some folks up in arms.

Spears posted an illustration of a bee with a little crown over its head and wrote, “To all my fans who call me Queen B …. I believe this would be more accurate.” The post left fans of Beyonce scratching their heads, though, since the nickname “Queen B” (or “Queen Bey,” as it is often written) is more commonly associated with her than it is with Spears. Recently, for example, Beyonce began the chart-topping remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” “Queen B, want no smoke with me.”

Naturally, once Beyonce fans caught wind of Spears’ post, there was smoke to be had. They hit the comments section with replies like, “There’s only one queen b, and her name is BEYONCÉ,” “Beyoncé is the only Queen B we acknowledge,” “Beyoncé’s 150million followers are laughing rn,” “The beyhive have arrived,” “girl don’t try us #beyhive,” and, “Oh honey no, you in danger gurl.”

The conversation spilled over onto Twitter as well (HotNewHipHop notes the topic was trending on the platform). Fans of both artists weighed in — as did followers of Lil Kim, who also goes by Queen B. So, check out some select tweets about the situation below.

So Britney Spears said y’all been referring to her as the Queen B… And i just wannna know …. pic.twitter.com/LC7A9woatE — Kamala Harris Jr. (@Esquire_832) June 25, 2020

I’ve never heard a single fan call her Queen B… pic.twitter.com/RlPewDQCi9 — britney updates (@updatingbritney) June 24, 2020

Her 150 million records sold compared to Beyoncé’s 75 million crowns her the Queen B — yung ri¢h (@itsrichard_e) June 25, 2020

Britney saying the words “Queen B” pic.twitter.com/Y7NDEd2Eqc — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) June 25, 2020

Britney Spears was the Queen before beyonce even thought about going solo — 🇺🇸🇱🇦 (@khanthalansy) June 25, 2020

Lil Kim is also called Queen B by her fans. Y’all acting brand new — darrrrrrrwwwwwin (@dazzodarwin) June 25, 2020

I’ve definitely never heard anyone refer to Britney as Queen B or Queen anything really. These Britney fans are definitely trippin. — Beyonce’s Ponytail Braid (@PrinceErebusNyx) June 25, 2020

According to Britney Spears herself, she’s the real Queen B. And she’s not wrong! pic.twitter.com/MoGCztQ91p — Britney Press (@britneypress) June 25, 2020

The only person with the title Queen B is Beyoncé herself, some ppl r delusional🥴 pic.twitter.com/YrAeUdlwZJ — orgasm🏳️‍🌈 (@angiesey02) June 24, 2020

The internet at war just because Britney Spears likes fans to call her Queen B. BRITNEY: pic.twitter.com/O14CQyO8Iv — guto (@GustavoDiPoc) June 25, 2020