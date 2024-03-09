If you ever wanted luscious locks like “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer Beyoncé, your chance is here. With the launch of her hair care brand, Cécred, consumers are promised to have tresses fit for the main stage. As buyers’ reviews begin to pour in about the products, there seems growing online chatter about something other than the luxury items.

Shortly after the company launched on February 20, beauty brand consultant Fiona Glen took to LinkedIn to call out Cécred’s packaging. Glen accused the company of stealing its designs from the New Zealand-based skincare brand TWYG (which launched in June 2023).

“There’s a good chance that the packaging similarity is a coincidence,” she wrote. “However, it’s proof that it’s harder than ever to launch a truly different product, and IP is increasingly difficult to defend.”

In screenshots captured by HipHopDX (a fellow subsidiary of Warner Music Group), Amanda Gaskin, the designer reportedly responsible for the looks, echoed Glen’s take and expressed her disappointment in their similarities.

“It’s hard to believe that Beyoncé’s brand and packaging team hadn’t stumbled across our work,” she wrote. “Especially considering the recognition TWYG received last year. To say I’m gutted would be an understatement, but thank you for acknowledging the similarity and validating my feelings on this.”

Beyoncé's hair care brand Cécred accused of stealing packaging design pic.twitter.com/pUOe3Y2xxZ — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 8, 2024

Neither Beyoncé nor Cécred has issued a public statement regarding the claims.