The Beyhive is feverously counting down the days until their queen, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour tickets, go on sale.

Ticketmaster has taken a few steps to ensure a smooth transaction process in the hopes of avoiding a repeat of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour debacle. Also, Ticketmaster has reportedly updated its resale policy to deter scalpers from spiking the cost of tickets. Although these measures could certainly help the average fan, Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson has her own safety net.

During a recent visit to Z100’s afternoon show, Maxwell and Crystal, Larsson spoke about how she admires Beyoncé and can’t wait to see her perform live when the Renaissance World Tour makes a stop in Stockholm.

“I’m so excited! I’m so excited! Premiere night [of the tour’s European wing]? In Stockholm? Stop,” Larsson tells co-host, Crystal Rosas.

Larsson then revealed that being an artist and superfan comes with its perks or, as she says, “Top two things about being an artist is that you meet people throughout your life that can secure you Beyoncé tickets. And it’s not number two.”

As the room laughed, Larsson doubled down, “It’s true! The fact that I’m signed to LiveNation as an artist I’m like, ‘hey, hey, hey,’ I know who to call,” later adding, “even if they make me pay for the tickets I know I can secure them which is the important part. I will be there!”

Now, if only we were all budding international pop stars.

Watch the full interview above.