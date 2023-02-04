beyonce dubai 2023
Getty Image
Music

Beyoncé Updates A Twista Classic With Her Sexy New ‘Cuff It’ Remix

Beyoncé continues to keep the Beyhive fed. On top of finally announcing the tour dates for her upcoming Renaissance World Tour, she has shared an updated version of a fan-favorite from her Renaissance album.

Today (February 3), Bey dropped a sexy remix of “Cuff It,” which takes the vocals from the original album version, and mashes them up with the instrumental of a raunchy rap classic. On the “Cuff It (Wetter Remix),” Bey sings the song over the instrumental of Twista’s 2009 hit, “Wetter.”

Additionally, she updates the song, with a new opening verse.

As the song begins, Bey sings, “Baby make it rain / Don’t let go till it storms again / I pray this will never end.” Throughout the song, fans can hear new ad-libs and runs over the seductive, guitar-driven beat.

On the bridge, she sings, “I can see the love in your eyes / Boy I know you wanna squeeze it, don’t lie / Double tap when I walk by, f*ck a reply,” in addition to several NSFW ocean-inspired metaphors.

Bey has not said anything regarding the song’s release, however, Twista shared a message via Twitter with a link to the remix, saying, Happy Friday,” followed by three flame emojis.

As of now, “Cuff It (Wetter Remix)” is only available for purchase through Beyoncé’s official website.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of January 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×