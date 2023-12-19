In case anyone happened to be wondering who earned Grindr’s award of Mother Of The Year for 2023, the queer dating app surveyed 10,000 of their users about who grabbed their attention the most, according to Rolling Stone. As it turns out, Beyoncé took home the title this year, with her Renaissance Tour and film keeping her in the conversation.

“Beyoncé gave us everything on her ballroom culture-inspired Renaissance tour and film, making her the undisputed mother of the year — the inspirational queen who just gets us,” Grindr’s VP of Brand Marketing, Tristan Pineiro, told the publication. “The queer community has always had its finger on the pulse of pop culture, and it’s always so much fun to see our users’ hot takes on the year via Unwrapped.”

Rounding out the top five of the user’s faves were Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue, and Madonna, in that order. Minogue took home the top spot for Song Of The Year with the “Padam Padam” viral trend.

But anyway, back to Queen Bey. Grindr users also gave Beyoncé the title of the Biggest Serves Of 2023, citing all of her costumes throughout the Renaissance Tour. A few of the other serves listed included Britney Spears dancing with knives and Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.