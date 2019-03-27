Getty Image

Diana Ross is about as accomplished as they come in the world of music. The Supremes have been called the most successful girl group of all time, Ross is a member of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and in 2016, she was given the Presidential Medal Of Freedom. She’s led a life worth celebrating, and she did just that yesterday when she held a party at the Hollywood Palladium for her 75th birthday yesterday.

The guest list was star-studded: P. Diddy, Khloe Kardashian, Tracee Ellis Ross (Ross’s daughter), and others were in attendance, as well as Beyonce, who left her own mark on the evening. In a video captured by Kardashian, the younger Ross asked if Beyonce was still there and if she would like to sing “Happy Birthday.” It didn’t take long for Beyonce to emerge, take the microphone, and belt out an unsurprisingly great rendition of the song.

Beyonce sangin Happy Birthday to Ms. Diana Ross! Look how excited she is! 🎂😍 (📹 via BeyLegion) pic.twitter.com/LOeYQj7fOd — UPROXX (@UPROXX) March 27, 2019

Of course, Ross was excited, as during the song, she was smiling, laughing, and putting her hands up in the air. After the song, the two hugged, and Ross began addressing the crowd, expressing gratitude for their presence.

It looks like we’ll hear more of Beyonce singing soon, as it was revealed recently that she and Donald Glover are set to duet on “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” in the live-action remake of The Lion King.

Watch Beyonce sing “Happy Birthday” to Ross above.