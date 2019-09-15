Fresh off her latest film, which chronicles her iconic 2018 Coachella performance, Beyonce is back with yet another documentary. In Making the Gift, which premieres Monday night, the singer details the creative process that went into the making of The Gift, the soundtrack accompanying Disney’s smash hit live-action remake of their classic The Lion King.

The Gift was produced and arranged by Beyonce herself, and it features several big-name artists, like Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Tierra Whack, and her husband himself, Jay Z. Teaser footage released by ABC on Sunday shows clips of Beyonce and soundtrack collaborators hard at work in meetings and in the studio. The preview also shows a heartwarming clip of her and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, practicing drums together. More footage from the trailer shows Beyonce and her backup dancers practicing intricate moves to accompany various tracks on The Gift. “Experience the process,” the trailer reads. “Every track.”

Watch the trailer for “Making the Gift” below.

Beyonce was recently snubbed for an Emmy award for her recent documentary, Homecoming, despite it ratcheting up six nominations. But Making the Gift could offer the singer a second chance at winning the award. Making the Gift premieres Monday, September 16th at 10/9c on ABC.