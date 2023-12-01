The Beyhive is losing it over Beyoncé‘s new concert film and documentary Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. Many fans have already gone out to early screenings of the film, which offers a look at her creative process in addition to her incredible performances throughout the Renaissance World Tour. And as she is known to do, Beyoncé included another surprise for the fans at the end of the movie.

During the end credits, fans can hear “My House,” a new song from Queen Bey, which features her going into full rap mode. Driven by triumphant horns, “My House” shows a new side of Beyoncé, as she turns up the heat by way of scorching bars.

“Me and my thug bae gon’ slide tonight / Paparazzi ain’t got clips to hide tonight / Cash out this plane jet, call Lorraine / And take the Tiffany, I want forty-four karats on my fangs / I want pink diamonds on my belly chains and my nipple rings,” Bey raps on the song’s opening verse.

At the time of writing, it is unknown if “My House” will appear on an upcoming Beyoncé album, if it is a standalone single, or a leftover track from the Renaissance sessions.

You can stream “My House” here.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is in theaters now.