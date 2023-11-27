Did Beyoncé Direct The ‘Renaissance’ Movie?

This weekend, Beyoncé’s concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, premiered in Los Angeles with a star-studded event attended by a who’s-who of today’s biggest names in music. While the film itself is set to hit theaters on December 1, you can probably expect to learn more about the movie this week, whenever any embargoes are lifted by Parkwood Entertainment.

However, there are a few things we already know. Thanks to the film’s trailer we know that there will be some behind-the-scenes footage, as well as those long-awaited music videos. And thanks to the film’s marketing we know who directed it: Beyoncé herself, along with James B. Merryman and Mark Ritchie, adding another hyphen to her long list of talents.

One of the other takeaways from the film’s premiere was how her daughter, Blue Ivy, improved her stage presence after seeing some negative comments online. As it happens, the 11-year-old was only supposed to appear at one tour stop after finagling a concession from her perfectionist mom, but once she had something to prove, she trained hard for future appearances.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé fans couldn’t help but speculate about which moments from the singer’s massive Renaissance World Tour made it into the film, sharing predictions via social media ranging from inspired to downright silly.