It’s been a bumpy road to 2024 Rolling Loud California. From accusations of racist business practices to booking mishaps, the multi-day event was off to a rough start. However, since it kicked off on Thursday, March 14, everything’s been smooth sailing (not counting the Kanye West debacle).

Yesterday (March 16), Post Malone closed out the day with a head-banging set of his biggest hits. As an added bonus, Malone treated the sold-out crowd to a surprise performance of his hit song, “Congratulations,” alongside his collaborator Quavo. The former Migos member crept up onstage to deliver his verse as the audience grew hyped with the instrumental blaring overhead.

Initially released in 2016, “Congratulations” was produced by Metro Boomin and appeared on Malone’s Stoney album. Since it was shared, the record has gone on to earn diamond certification by the RIAA, selling over 14 million copies.

In 2022, during an appearance on the Full Send podcast, Metro revealed that the collaboration wasn’t actually planned but a result of a scheduling conflict.

“He called me, and so I came to the studio one day,” he said. “The same day, I was supposed to pull up on Quavo, on the same night. So, he called me while I was [working] with Post and said, ‘Where are you? What are you doing?’ So, I pulled Post to the side and said, ‘Man, you ever did a song with Quavo?’ He said, ‘Nah, but that would be dope though.'”

Years later, the song continues to rack up massive streaming numbers.