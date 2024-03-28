beyonce
Lyft Responds To Uber’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Promo And Is Offering The Beyhive 50 Percent Off Rides To Listening Parties

We are just hours away from Beyoncé‘s eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter. In anticipation for the album, Beyhivers around the world are planning listening parties for the country-influenced record. Ahead of the album, Lyft announced they will be offering a special promo in honor of the Queen Bey.

Lyft riders who use the promo code SPAGHETTI24 will received 50 percent off of rides taken on Friday (March 29), the day of the album release. The offer is good until 11:59 p.m. and is good for one ride, with the discount capping at $20. However, Lyft teased “other code drops soon!”

The promo arrives hours after Uber announced they would be offering Beyoncé fans 16% off of rides taken from 9 p.m. EST on March 28 to midnight on March 30 for riders who use the promo code 16CARRIAGES. For Uber, the discount caps at $16, and users can only use the code once.

Lyft responded to Uber’s announcement on Twitter, saying “crumbs were left,” which many felt was a sassy reply. Lyft doubled down on the sass after a fan suggested “Now offer 50% off rides for 3/29 to whack em.”

In the words of Beyoncé’ herself, “always stay gracious, best revenge is your paper.”

Cowboy Carter is out 3/29 via Parkwood and Columbia. Find more information here.

