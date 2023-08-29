Beyoncé truly has done it all. She’s a record-breaking star. And now, she’s adding becoming the honorary mayor of Santa Clara, California to her list of achievements.

As she brings her massive Renaissance Tour to the city later this week, Santa Clara is welcoming her presence by letting her take over. Because of this, she will also receive a special key to the city.

“Well Amakai Japanese Cuisine was here last time Beyoncé was out, and she brought great crowds,” Cindy Shen, a local business owner, told Fox 2 KTVU. “[Also,] It’s not just Amakai Japanese Sushi. It’s for everybody in this plaza and everyone on the other side as well. Beyoncé will bring crowds from everywhere; from Sacramento, Southern California. You name it. They’re coming from everywhere.”

Additionally, public transportation service for the city will be increased by 30% to accommodate the influx of concertgoers that will be traveling both to and from the show. “We urge people to just have patience,” Santa Clara Valley’s transportation authority spokesperson Stacey Hendler Ross also told the news outlet. “They’re going to be a lot more crowded than they normally are starting around 4:30 or 5 o’clock in the afternoon.”

Her show this week also marks a significant moment for the pop star to become the honorary mayor, as it will be her fifth time performing at Levi’s Stadium.