Beyonce Once Told Victoria Beckham The Spice Girls Inspired Her Career

Throughout the course of her storied career, Beyonce has won countless awards and encouraged generations of women to be proud of who they are. But when Beyonce was first starting out as a singer, she also had a number of powerful women to look up to — namely the Spice Girls. Apparently, Beyonce took inspiration from the UK girls group when she was coming into her own career.

Victoria Beckham, formerly known as Posh Spice, recently recounted the time she met Beyonce a few years ago. During their conversation, Beyonce told Beckham just how much the Spice Girls influenced her.

Speaking on the Dear Media podcast Breaking Beauty, Beckham recalled her interaction with Beyonce:

“I think it’s about accepting who you are, and that’s what the Spice Girls were always about. It’s okay to be different; let’s not try and change who we are, let’s celebrate who we are. Let’s celebrate the fact that we’re all different, which is why inclusivity is so important to us. When talk about Spice Girls, and I don’t talk about it much anymore, but what I remember when you were talking to me about it and how we inspired lots of young women. I met Beyonce a few years ago, and she actually said to me, ‘It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am. And when someone like Beyonce, who is so iconic and was such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that’s quite something.”

Listen to Beckham talk about Beyonce on the Breaking Beauty podcast above, at around the 16-minute mark.