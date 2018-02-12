I was eight-years-old when I bought my first Spice Girls CD. I’d drown out my father’s gospel music on car rides with their Motown-inspired medleys like “Stop” and Latin-infused dance numbers like “Spice Up Your Life,” on my Sony Walkman. I’d put on lip-synced performances for my parents, forcing my little sister to serve as my backup dancer, our living room’s hunter green carpet serving as a stage. The kitchen of our double wide, with its tiled, linoleum floors, seated dozens of stuffed animals, a captive audience. As a little girl growing up in a Southern Baptist home, there weren’t many opportunities to explore things like “equality” and “empowerment” and “sisterhood.”
When people ask me why I’m a feminist, I spout off names like Gloria Steinem and Bell Hooks, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Bette Davis, but those are women I came to know later, when I grew up and left home and embraced a world bigger than my backyard. Those women and their words gave language to a feeling, to a sense of self that existed long before it was actually vocalized.
The first time I heard the word “feminist” wasn’t until college, when I was in a seminar about Gothic romance in 18th century English literature. It seems bizarre to me now, that a word that so entirely makes up my being, that defines my core beliefs, the way I perceive the world and one that’s currently plastered in the headlines of our 24-hour news cycle, felt so foreign to me then, its taste so strange on my tongue.
It might seem strange and silly and somewhat childish to trace the roots of feminism, at least my idea of feminism, back to a ’90s pop group that consisted of members with pseudonyms like “Baby,” “Sporty,” and “Posh,” but if this #MeToo movement, this third, fourth, fifth, whatever-the-fuck wave of feminism we’re riding right now has taught me anything, it’s that I can’t let patriarchal concepts that consistently leak into our collective acceptance of what “equality,” and “consent,” and “girl power” actually mean color my own experiences.
So I’ll say this, the Spice Girls are part of the reason why I became a feminist, and that rumored reunion tour — the one we’re all dusting off our Buffalo platform shoes and pulling out our knockoff Union Jack dresses for — couldn’t have come at a better time. Even if Victoria Beckham denied the possibility over the weekend, reunions like this come with a lot of back and forth, so we’re just going to keep hoping for now.
The thing with parody accounts is in order for them to work they have to be more subtle than this. Nice try “Jessica”.
“I have parent issues, so let’s pretend this thing from my broken childhood has anything to do with today’s BS movements.”
Sorry, reflex. You see, I’m a terrible person and say shitty things without thinking sometimes. My bad.
Cool post, bro. Too cowardly to post anything on your own?
Sorry, hun. I’m going to need to stop you right there. The Spice Girls’ lack of intersectional feminism aside, songs like “Kick the Tranny (In her fanny)” and “They Call Me Scary Spice Because I’m the Black One” are deeply problematic. Clearly you need to take your white girl feminism and go home.
They were uttered in the same sentence as the Beatles?? In what context? The Spice Girls are shite compared to The Beatles… Like that?
tough crowd out here today
I’m sure a lot of people were inspired by them and they were scandal- free (AFAIK) so I think they are appropriate for a revival. I don’t care for much pop music but they had some pretty good hits
Yeah, I find this comments section surprisingly vitriolic. Did we get invaded by red pill people or something?
@wordweary or the commentators from Ebaums World
@wordweary The word itself makes some men uncomfortable. Vagina.
Yes, they don’t like hearing it and find it difficult to say whereas without batting an eye a man will refer to his dick or his rod or his Johnson.
Lotta human buttholes seem to think that because they don’t think so nobody should.
…forcing my little sister to serve as my backup dancer, our living room’s hunter green carpet serving as a stage.
Nice to know what color your parent’s carpet was. Not just green, but Hunter Green. Certainly the highlight in an article with as much substance as the subject matter.
Nothing says ‘female empowerment’ like a random group of women mostly chosen for their looks, artificially created by a giant multinational record company.
Nothing says “right wing assclown” like a man telling a woman how she should feel about something.
Uproxx, telling us what we “need right now” since 2016.
Damn, I miss old Uproxx. Trump’s campaign and presidency have ruined what was once a fun website.
It was well on its way to this before then. Once they did away with the individual sites they were off to the races. Trump just provided the final push.
The only song I liked of theirs was “Say you’ll be there”. I just loved the bassline. I recently listened to the song for the first time in like 20 years and thought “Hmm, that bassline sounds familiar”. Took me 10 seconds to realize what it actually was: Carl Carlton – She’s a Bad Mama Jama.
I get the direction the article is going and why not? It can’t do any harm and might help some people who feel like they’re getting beat over the head with feminism accept it at least a little. Whether the group was pre-fabricated and/or the “girl power” thing was trite, I don’t feel is as important, there were a lot of girls who felt empowered by it. Especially in Europe.
That being said, Posh admits that she couldn’t sing to save her life and doesn’t want to revisit the time where everyone would point that out. Since she’s got Beckham money there’s no financial reason for her to either.