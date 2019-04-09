Billie Eilish Thought That The Spice Girls Were A Fictional Band

Getty Image

Much has been made of Billie Eilish’s age. On Monday, it was announced that the singer had become the first artist born in the 2000s score a number one album on the Billboard 200. Her debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? sold 313,000 album equivalent units in its first week. It was one of the largest sales week posted by any artist this year. Considering the level of success that she’s already achieved, it can hard to remember that she’s just 17-years-old. This fact, however, was made shockingly clear on Tuesday.

According to NME, the “bury a friend” singer made an appearance on the UK radio station Capital FM’s morning show to promote her new record. During her appearance, the Los Angeles native made a surprising confession that betrayed her age. They got onto the topic of Spice World the British comedy film from 1998 that starred The Spice Girls. Eilish recalled her love for the movie and its music and explained that, initially, she did not realize that The Spice Girls were a real group.

“I thought all the music was written for the movie,” she explained. “I thought all the characters were cast for those characters. I didn’t figure it out until two years ago.”

Last month, Eilish had the opportunity to meet a real, live Spice Girl when Melanie Chisholm (aka Sporty Spice) attended one of her three sold out shows at London’s 02 Shepherds Bush Empire. In an Instagram post of the two, Mel C wrote, “Billie Eilish you are a phenomenon and I salute you. I can’t wait to see what the future holds! #girlpower”