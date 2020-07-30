Beyonce Makes A Rare TV Appearance To Discuss ‘Black Is King’

Beyonce is at a level of fame where it’s not necessary for her to aggressively promote her work; If she puts out something new, the world will excitedly share the news for her. So, she doesn’t tend to give a ton of interviews or do a lot of promo. However, with Black Is King premiering tonight on Disney+, she decided to make a rare TV appearance to talk about the project.

She provided a pre-recorded clip of her talking about Black Is King to Good Morning America, which aired this morning. Between shots of her speaking from her home are some clips from the movie. Beyonce says in the video:

“Black Is King is finally here. I’m so excited you guys get to watch it tonight on Disney+. It’s been a year in the making. I worked with a diverse group of very gifted directors and actors and creatives from all over the world to re-imagine the story of The Lion King. The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings, and raw, new talent. But it all started in my backyard. So, from my house, to Johannesburg to Ghana to London to Belgium to the Grand Canyon, it was truly a journey to bring this film to life. And my hope for this film is that it shifts the global perception of the word ‘Black,’ which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me. ‘Black Is King‘ means Black is regal and rich in history, in purpose, and in lineage. I hope y’all love it, I hope you enjoy, and I hope y’all see it tonight.”

Watch Beyonce’s Good Morning America appearance below.