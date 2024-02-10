beyonce
A New Beyoncé Wax Figure Has Leah Remini ‘Screaming’ Over The Fact People Think It Resembles Her

Beyoncé had a new wax figure of herself unveiled at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, as she rocked a sparkly bodysuit and matching gloves. However, like typical wax figures, many online thought it bore zero resemblance to the musical icon. While they tried their best (again), many felt that the statue looked more like Leah Remini.

For those who don’t know who Remini is, she is an actress who starred in The King Of Queens. Over the past few years, she has also been dedicated to exposing Scientology after leaving them in 2013. Her TV documentary series about it has won two Emmy Awards, and she wrote a bestselling memoir.

Or, as one user simply put it: “This that lady that be telling the church of Scientology business.”

“I really thought that’s who it was supposed to be tbh,” another added.

As the discussion gained traction, with TMZ Live posing it as a question to see if more people felt it looked like Remini, she eventually chimed in with her thoughts.

“I am screaming!” Remini posted. “And loving all the tweets! This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé!”

Others felt like it resembled different celebrities too. “This is Maya Rudolph as Beyoncé in an SNL skit,” one replied.

“baby thats tinashe,” someone else thought.

Check out the latest Beyoncé wax figure attempt and Leah Remini’s response above. Below, find more fan reactions.

