Beyoncé had a new wax figure of herself unveiled at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, as she rocked a sparkly bodysuit and matching gloves. However, like typical wax figures, many online thought it bore zero resemblance to the musical icon. While they tried their best (again), many felt that the statue looked more like Leah Remini.

For those who don’t know who Remini is, she is an actress who starred in The King Of Queens. Over the past few years, she has also been dedicated to exposing Scientology after leaving them in 2013. Her TV documentary series about it has won two Emmy Awards, and she wrote a bestselling memoir.

Or, as one user simply put it: “This that lady that be telling the church of Scientology business.”

This that lady that be telling the church of Scientology business https://t.co/UIWQvExj32 — Demi ⨂ (@DIABETICFATHER) February 9, 2024

“I really thought that’s who it was supposed to be tbh,” another added.

I really thought that's who it was supposed to be tbh https://t.co/XmJYe0dg3e — jc (@insidious_ii) February 9, 2024

As the discussion gained traction, with TMZ Live posing it as a question to see if more people felt it looked like Remini, she eventually chimed in with her thoughts.

“I am screaming!” Remini posted. “And loving all the tweets! This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé!”

I am screaming! And loving all the tweets! This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé! https://t.co/d8qVR90tcQ — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) February 8, 2024

Others felt like it resembled different celebrities too. “This is Maya Rudolph as Beyoncé in an SNL skit,” one replied.

This is Maya Rudolph as Beyoncè in an SNL skit https://t.co/vjSSwzqApf — Now if I speak… (@ElleEmBoogie) February 8, 2024

“baby thats tinashe,” someone else thought.

baby thats tinashe https://t.co/6G7TsP9LJQ — strict af (@shmediumkev) February 8, 2024

Check out the latest Beyoncé wax figure attempt and Leah Remini’s response above. Below, find more fan reactions.

It’s time as a society we move on from wax sculptures it’s been 20k years we just don’t got it no more https://t.co/ydfoyGOeGg — NESS O’ CONNOR (@TheGONERS1988) February 8, 2024