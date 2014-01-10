Jay Z Did An Interview In 1997 Sitting Next To Two Women Engaged In Oral Sex

01.10.14 5 years ago 3 Comments

Jay Z better turn off Beyoncé’s Google Alert for him; otherwise, she’s gonna be in for quite the surprise.

Reddit uncovered video of an interview Jay Z did in 1997, around the time of In My Lifetime, Vol. 1. The clip comes from 2 Live Crew’s Luther Campbell adult movie series Luke’s FreakShowaccording to Consequence of Sound, “the films featured appearances from a cavalcade of celebrities, everyone from NFL linebacker Ray Lewis to NBA player Vince Carter to comedian Cedric the Entertainer.” And a visibly uncomfortably, baby-faced Jay Z, who discusses his music and answers flaccid-hitting questions…while two women have oral sex beside him.

It’s fun/horrifying to imagine the HOT TAKES that would’ve happened if this interview had been filmed yesterday. The only question is: would HuffPo go with “JAY Z COMMITS BONER” or IT’S ALL HOVA NOW, BABY BLUE?

We can’t embed the video, but if you want to see it, click here. You’ve been NSFWarned.

Reddit via Consequence of Sound

