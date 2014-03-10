Here's The Perfect Reaction To Justin Bieber Playing At A Bar Called Banger's During SXSW

At first it seemed as likely a rumor as Daft Punk playing your house. “Justin Bieber is doing a SXSW show.” It was laughed off, but then the on-scene tweets and pictures began pouring in, and they very clearly showed one of the world’s biggest pop stars/definitely the world’s biggest d-bag pop star on the mic at Banger’s (of course), a sausage house/beer garden smack-dab in the middle of downtown Austin madness.

María Núñez had the correct response to this most SXSWhattttttt of unscheduled performances.

Banner via @marianunez64