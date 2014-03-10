Here's The Perfect Reaction To Justin Bieber Playing At A Bar Called Banger's During SXSW

At first it seemed as likely a rumor as Daft Punk playing your house. “Justin Bieber is doing a SXSW show.” It was laughed off, but then the on-scene tweets and pictures began pouring in, and they very clearly showed one of the world’s biggest pop stars/definitely the world’s biggest d-bag pop star on the mic at Banger’s (of course), a sausage house/beer garden smack-dab in the middle of downtown Austin madness.
María Núñez had the correct response to this most SXSWhattttttt of unscheduled performances.
It was nice while it lasted Austin and SXSW.
Ms. Nunez, the Internet salutes you.
So indie.
Actually, the guy next to him in the green jacket nails it better.