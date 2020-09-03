Big Sean’s latest Detroit 2 teaser is “Body Language,” his sensuous rap ballad featuring girlfriend Jhene Aiko and backup vocals from rap’s go-to hook master, Ty Dolla Sign. This time, the video is a Tidal exclusive, so feel free to sign up, although it’s possible that he’ll release a longer cut of the 90-second clip to more services at a later date.

While Ty is featured on the song, the video is entirely focused on Sean and Jhene as they cruise the coast in their freshly washed whip. Cleverly shot from the backseat, the camera plays fly on the wall as the couple visits an auto wash, canoodling while the foam obscures them from outside view, then watches as they drive up the California coast to visit a beach house for some meditation, cuddling, and song writing. They wear matching tie-dye shirts the whole time; it’s almost too cute.

In a couple of days, we’ll find out if Sean’s unique strategy of releasing truncated videos like “Body Language” and “Don Life” with Lil Wayne will pay off — but to be quite honest, given the three-year gap between Detroit 2 and his last project, I Decided, fans are already probably champing at the bit to give this album a (few) spin(s).

Watch Big Sean’s “Body Language” video featuring Jhene Aiko on Tidal.