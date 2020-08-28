Big Sean Previews ‘Detroit 2’ With The Heavy-Hitting ‘Don Life’ Video Featuring Lil Wayne

Big Sean is officially back. When he released the video for “Overtime” earlier this year, fans were excited for a new project that would finally quiet the critics and prove that Sean belongs in the upper echelons alongside peers like Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar. However, the coronavirus pandemic derailed his plans, sending him back to the drawing board and forcing fans to wait even longer for the final cut. Today, though, Sean gave us a further glimpse of what the new album might bring and from the looks of things, it’ll be well worth the wait.

On “Don Life,” Sean samples the familiar top lead from Michael Jackson’s 1982 hit “Human Nature,” adds devastating drums, and lyrically goes for broke, ripping through a high-speed, punchline-packed verse promising “world domination” with his next project. In the moody, black-and-white video accompanying the motivational track, Sean raps in the rain in various locales including a parking garage, a barbershop, and a basketball court — the latter fitting for his line that asserts “you can’t afford to miss a layup when you in the playoffs.”

Despite pandemic-related setbacks, Sean’s rollout for his album Detroit 2 has picked up steam in recent weeks with the release of his Nipsey Hussle collaboration, “Deep Reverence” and now, “Don Life.” If he can keep the momentum going, another No. 1 may be within reach — but more importantly, so will recognition for his polished rap skills.

Watch the video for “Don Life” above.

Detroit 2 is due 9/4 via Def Jam. Pre-save it here.