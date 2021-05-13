Fans Can Now Use Bitcoin To Pay For Entry At Exit Music Festival 2021

With the recent rise of NFTs in the music industry and interest in cryptocurrency, an international festival looking to join the trend. Serbia’s Exit Music Festival is returning this summer, and fans now have the option to buy their passes with Bitcoin.

The process of purchasing a ticket with Bitcoin is fairly similar to paying with a credit card. Once festivalgoers select the items they want to purchase on Exit’s website, they will see an option to “Pay with Bitcoin.” They’ll get a QR code to scan their Bitcoin App and will receive their tickets once the payment has been transferred and confirmed on the Bitcoin network.

Exit is currently slated to be one of the first large-scale international music festivals to return this year. It takes place from July 8-11 at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia and it’s lineup includes artists and DJs like David Guetta, DJ Snake, Tyga, Nina Kraviz, Sheck Wes, and more.

In a statement about the decision to begin accepting Bitcoin, Exit festival CEO and founder Dusan Kovacevic said they want to be at the cutting-edge of technology. “The potential of blockchain, digital exchange and currency is exciting and we wanted to make sure we are at the forefront and are utilizing new technologies and able to engage with our tech savvy audience as technology evolves and changes.”

Tickets to Exit Festival are on sale now. Get them here.