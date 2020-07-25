In another scare for the hip-hop community, multiple sources have reported that rapper, actor and DJ Biz Markie has been hospitalized for the past two weeks. Though some worried that Markie was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms, a rep for Markie revealed to TMZ that his hospitalization is a result of complications with his Type II diabetes. Seeking to “remain positive about the outcome,” the rep for Markie also revealed that he is “receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals” at a Maryland-area hospital.

Markie has spent most of the last decade battling diabetes, a fight often celebrated and appreciated by his fans. The New York native was named the spokesperson of Zelta’s sugar-free soda line in 2014 after Markie lost 140 pounds to ease the battle against diabetes. While Markie has been a bit inactive on the music scene, seeing that his last album arrived in 2003 with Weekend Warrior, Markie has spent much of time recently as an actor, appearing in Black-ish and Empire over the past five years. He also began hosting a radio show on SiriusXM’s LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Radio this year.

get well @BizMarkie we love you ♥️ — el-p (@therealelp) July 25, 2020

Upon hearing the news, a number of celebrities, including El-P and Questlove, took to social media to send their condolences and love to Markie.