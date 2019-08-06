Björk Is As Unconventional As Ever In Her Surreal New ‘Losss’ Video

Late last year, Björk announced her “Cornucopia” tour, calling it her “most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators.” Now she has announced additional dates for the show, and to celebrate, she has also shared a new video for “Losss,” which appears on her 2017 album Utopia.

Naturally, the clip is a bizarre one, featuring digital versions of Björk rendered as strange, abstract creatures. Björk wrote about the clip in the YouTube description, saying:

“it is time to show you another song visualised by the overwhelmingly talented Tobias Gremmler ….. noone captures digital sensuality like him , elegant and expressive !!!! this is made for the multiple screens of cornucopia and we share it all here on 1 for your laptop screen … we based the visuals on the conversations between our inner optimist and pessimist , when i recorded this i tried to sing in a deeper tone for one of them in the left speaker and a higher optimist in the right . and if you listen on headphones it will match the imagery ….. “

Watch the “Losss” video above, and find the newly announced “Cornucopia” tour dates below.

08/17 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Parque Bicentenario

08/20 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Parque Bicentenario

08/23 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Parque Bicentenario

08/27 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Parque Bicentenario

11/13 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

11/16 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

11/19 — London, UK @ The O2 Arena

11/25 — Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

11/28 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena