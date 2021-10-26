Bktherula Has A Date Go Wrong In Her ‘IDK What To Tell You’ Video

Atlanta rapper Bktherula is fresh off the release of her new album Love Black, dropping the video for the album’s closer, “IDK What To Tell You.” The hazy space-trap of the song is juxtaposed with some down-to-earth visuals, following Bk as she goes on a movie date with a pretty girl from the park. However, there’s a bit of a paranoid vibe to the video as they are confronted by a group of men wearing pink ski masks. Her date dons a mask of her own and suddenly, Bk finds herself alone leaving the theater.

The 20-year-old rapper, who bounces back and forth between trippy, psychedelic R&B and woozy, synth-laden rap, began the rollout for the album in May with the release of singles “Blue” and “Santanny,” then kept things going with the video for “Placement” featuring Matt Ox, the sole featured artist on the album. The album followed the release of her second mixtape, Nirvana, and she’s set to join Lil Tecca on tour in 2022. She’s building quite a buzz early in her career and, with some refinement, could very well be a star.

Watch Bktherula’s “IDK What To Tell You” video above.

Love Black is out now via Warner Records. Get it here.