Black Midi have established themselves as one of the most enigmatic bands of 2019, thanks to their frenetic math rock stylings and the mystery surrounding both them and their upcoming album, Schlagenheim. They pulled back the curtain some, though, when the record was officially announced last month, and they revealed they had worked on it with Speedy Wunderground producer Dan Carey.

Now, a day before the album’s June 21 release, the band has shared a video for ‘Ducter,’ which was made by Anthrox Studios, who have been responsible for the band’s virtual visual identity during this album cycle. The clip features mostly panning shots of digital cityscapes, natural environments, and more surreal elements, the chaos of it all aligning perfectly with the band’s wild sound.

Anthony Macbain and Roxie Vizcarra of Anthrox Studios said of working with the group, “After meeting with the band and discussing some broad concepts they had in mind, we could immediately tell this would be a dream project. Using a few of the bands’ influences as a springboard, we were given total creative freedom with which to make something we believed both complemented the band’s aesthetic and told the story we wanted to tell. From the very beginning, everything seemed to come together organically, and the result is something we feel is enigmatic and unique.”

Schlagenheim is out 06/21 via Rough Trade Records. Pre-order it here.