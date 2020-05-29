Fitting right into the recent uptick of female talent in the hip-hop world, Blimes and Gab had their viral moment in 2018 courtesy of “Come Correct.” The video and song arrived before the group teamed up as an official duo, but following the formation, Blimes and Gab returned with another single in “Feelin’ It.” The song debuted their “big auntie energy” while confirming their chemistry was here to stay. Along with its release, the duo announced that a new joint project was on the way and nearly a year later, we know now when it will arrive.

Proclaiming that their debut album Talk About It would arrive June 26, Blimes And Gab also shared a new single from the album with “Shelleys (It’s Cool).” The disco-leaning track finds the duo riding a groove quite pleasing to the ear. Speaking on the song in a press release, Blimes and Gab said, “It’s the secret ingredient in the Blimes and Gab sauce. You’re gonna want it on everything.”

With features from Method Man, Iamsu!, Bahamadia, and Jay Park set to appear on the album, the West Coast duo also revealed the cover art for Talk About It thanks to its preorder link. Rocking contrasting black and yellow colors, Blimes Brixton and Gifted Gab are split-screened with phones in hand, a visual that fits in perfectly with the album’s title.

Press play on the video above to hear “Shelleys (It’s Cool).”

Talk About It is out 06/26 via The Orchard. Pre-order it here.