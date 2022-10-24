If you weren’t already jealous enough of Blue Ivy Carter, you might have another reason to be.

While attending the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles — an annual benefit founded by her grandparents, Tina Knowles-Lawson and husband Richard Lawson — the 10-year-old ended up placing an $80,000 bid over diamond earrings, leading to a very entertaining bidding war, according to TMZ.

Tons of celebrities and entertainers, such as Keke Palmer and Quinta Brunson, were in attendance for the lavish “Harlem Nights”-themed affair.

After a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings made their way to the auction block, Blue Ivy shot her paddle board up, to the surprise of not only the guests in attendance but the auctioneers, Palmer and her grandmother Tina.

But it looks like even Jay-Z and Beyoncé kid’s allowance has limits — Blue Ivy would eventually be outbid by Monique Rodriguez, the founder of the beauty company Mielle Organics, via her husband, Melvin, TMZ reports.

The two went back and forth over the jewelry until the price reached six figures and Blue Ivy bowed out.

This isn’t the first time the celebrity child found herself spending an exorbitant amount of her parent’s money. In 2018, Blue Ivy got into another hilarious bidding war with Tyler Perry over a painting of Sidney Poitier, bidding nearly $20,000.