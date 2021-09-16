The latest UPROXX Sessions performers are BlueBucksClan, who bring their freewheeling single “Horace Grant” to the studio fresh off their participation in React Like You Know. The LA-based party-rap duo’s breakout hit exemplifies their penchant for peppering their songs with slick sports references. DJ and Jeeezy’s laid-back delivery belies the quick wits that have made them a fast favorite of the West Coast underground scene, while Ten11’s thumping beat ensures that the upbeat “Horace Grant” will remain a fixture of party playlists for the foreseeable future.

Starting out in 2019 after foregoing college scholarships to play football, BlueBucksClan’s fanbase has been steadily growing ever since the release of the duo’s debut mixtape Clan Way in October of that year. The duo’s most recent release is Clan Virus 2, which they dropped in March of this year after partnering with Universal. The tape saw an expansion of the duo’s fun-loving remit, adding appearances from big names like Hit-Boy, Lil Yachty, and Quavo to a guest list that also featured their South LA compatriot and fellow rising star Bino Rideaux (who is also their Out Of The Blue labelmate). While the goal may have been to broaden their appeal, they also stuck closely to their guns, riding their off-kilter flows and gut-busting punchlines to a level of buzz most rap rookies can only dream about.

Watch BlueBucksClan’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Horace Grant” above.

