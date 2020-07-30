UPROXX Sessions is back with a chest-thumping performance from LA upstart Bino Rideaux, who arrives with his new single, “Mismatch,” to show why he’s one of the West Coast’s fastest-rising future stars.

A recent Def Jam signee, Bino has been raising his profile over the past year with a series of unforgettable guest verses, appearing alongside names like Dave East, Drakeo The Ruler, and Nipsey Hussle. Earlier this year, his Def Jam debut, Ouside, further established him as one to watch with its 03 Greedo-esque blend of witty punchlines, warbling delivery, and C-walk-inducing beats. He was joined on the project by stars Mozzy and Ty Dolla Sign, delivering further co-signs of his talent from some of California’s premiere talents — talents he’s bound to equal, sooner or later.

Check out more UPROXX Sessions performances from the West Coast with Guapdad 4000 and 1TakeJay, and watch Bino's performance of "Mismatch" above.

