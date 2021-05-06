In this week’s episode of UPROXX Sessions, genre-bending LA artist Blvc Svnd (pronounced “Black Sand”) pulls a neat trick, strumming out his backing music on his electric guitar as he raps the raunchy, melody lyrics to “U Foine.” His wardrobe is pretty eye-catching as well; with his blue hair, pink spotted fur coat, and lime green aloha shirt, he’d be hard to miss in a crowd. All the elements combine to perform a quirky, unexpected performance that refuses to constrain itself to one vision of what music should sound like or what artists should look like.

Hailing from Los Angeles and spending extensive time in the Bay Area, the 22-year-old Blvc Svnd may not be on many radars, but he’s working hard to change that. He’s released over a dozen self-produced mixtapes and EPs beginning with 2015’s Nag Champa, pushing out the majority of his music on SoundCloud, much like rock-rap forebearers such as Juice WRLD and fellow Sessions guest Kamiyada. He also plays all the instruments on many of his projects himself, including bass, drums, and piano, while genre-hopping between electronic, pop, R&B, rap, and even metal.

Watch Blvc Svnd’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “U Foine” above.

