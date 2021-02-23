For obvious reasons, today is a great day for Bobby Shmurda: After being behind bars for six years, the rapper was released from prison this morning. He actually has even more than that to celebrate right now: Today, the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) has given him four new certifications, including a pair of Platinum ones.

His breakout single “Hot N****” (sometimes also known as “Hot Boy”) is now certified 5-times Platinum, indicating sales of at least 5 million units. It was previously certified Gold and then Platinum in 2014. His only other officially released single as a lead artist, “Bobby B*tch,” also earned itself a Platinum certification today. Meanwhile, Rowdy Rebel’s “Computers,” on which Shmurda features, earned a Gold certification today, as did Shmurda’s EP Shmurda She Wrote.

So far, Shmurda has had a big day since his release. Quavo made good on his word to pick Shmurda up from prison and did so with a private jet, sharing a video of them landing on Instagram. He also had a video call with his mother and had 50 pounds of oxtail cooked by her, per his request. After all this celebration, the rapper’s plan is apparently to focus his efforts on his music, as his mother has said.