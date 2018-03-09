Getty Image

In 2016, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon opened his own hotel, The Oxbow Hotel, in Aur Claire, Wisconsin, and he christened the location on its opening night by getting on stage and jamming. Now he’s making his return to Oxbow, with the announcement of what he’s calling “Lock Inn At The Oxbow,” an overnight experience hosted by Vernon and Bon Iver bandmate Sean Carey.

On April 10th and into the morning of the 11th, and on May 9th through the 10th, Vernon and Carey will be there for “a unique and exclusive overnight experience of food, music, camaraderie, and more” that’s “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy an evening curated entirely by their musical, culinary, and cultural sensibilities from beginning to end.” The experience is set to include music selected by Vernon and Carey playing throughout the setting, as well as a six-course meal during which Vernon and Carey will perform, eventually being “joined throughout the night by other yet-to-be-named musical guests from their stable of friends and creative collaborators.” The package also gets you “a limited-edition event poster, morning yoga in The Gallery, and brunch from a prix fixe menu.”

Only 30 spots are available for each event (two people per booking, meaning just 120 total people will have the opportunity to participate over the two events), and packages start at $250 per person. Booking will be available beginning on March 14th, so check out the event’s website to learn more.