Here at Uproxx, we are quite fond of bad puns, so it’s with great glee we report that seminal rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has announced a name change to Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony as a tie-in with the band’s new partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings. They even made a hilarious mockumentary about it, which is the definition of “committing to the bit.” Along with the band name change, members Krazyie Bone, Flesh-N-Bone, and Wish Bone are heretofore renamed — you guessed it — Krayzie Boneless, Flesh-N-Boneless and Wish Boneless. They’ve even updated their social media to reflect the change.

According to a press release, the sole holdout is Layzie Bone, who was probably just too… lazy to go through the process of updating his social media. The press release also contains a quote from the band’s manager, Steve Lobel, who said: “Bone Thugs is a group where majority rules. So, for now, the name change will stick.” The mockumentary details how Layzie’s refusal to jump on the bandwagon has caused a rift in the band — which wouldn’t be their first — as he also tried the Buffalo Wild Wings boneless wings and determined that, “They ain’t ‘change yo’ name’ good.” I guess you could say the band is at a… crossroads over the new name.

The commitment to the the hilarious bit even includes merch, which you can get at BonelessThugs.com.

Watch the “Behind The Music” mockumentary about the group’s name change above.