Now that it’s a new year, it means that festival season is also approaching — and will be here before many know it. As January marks the time that quite a few festivals unveil their typical lineups, here’s what to know about Bonnaroo 2024 at this moment.

When Is Bonnaroo 2024? Bonnaroo 2024 will take place on Thursday, June 13 through Sunday, June 16. Where Is Bonnaroo 2024 Held? The music festival takes place on The Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

Who Is Headlining Bonnaroo 2024? Right now, the headliners for Bonnaroo 2024 have yet to be announced. Fans on Reddit have been speculating possibilities of who will be performing. A few of the potential artists include Cage The Elephant, Post Malone, Maggie Rogers, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Taking Back Sunday, Ethel Cain, Fred Again, Idles, and more. When Does The Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup Come Out? Based on last year, the lineup for Bonnaroo should be arriving very soon. The 2023 one dropped on January 10, so it’s likely that the 2024 lineup reveal would follow a similar pattern.

Is Bonnaroo 2024 Sold Out? Bonnaroo 2024 tickets are not sold out yet. Can You Still Buy Tickets For Bonnaroo 2024? Yes, you can still buy tickets for Bonnaroo 2024. 4-Day General Admission passes start at $420, but the prices may increase soon. From there, Bonnaroo also offers different tiered tickets, including GA+, VIP, and Platinum. More information on these can be found on their website.