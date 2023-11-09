This year, Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival staged Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza as headliners in Manchester, Tennessee, and the annual festival will return to The Farm from June 13 to June 16, 2024. On Thursday morning, November 9, Bonnaroo confirmed its presale will begin on Thursday, November 16, at 10 a.m. CST, and future attendees can sign up for the presale here. The natural follow-up question is, what artists are festival-goers signing up to see perform? Below is all of the information we have (so far) about Bonnaroo 2024.
When Does The Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup Come Out?
As of this writing, Bonnaroo’s organizers have not announced any lineup news. But for reference, the Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival 2023 lineup was revealed on January 10, 2023, so keep your eyes peeled at the top of the new year.
How Much Are Bonnaroo 2024 Tickets?
Tickets to the 2023 festival ranged from $299 to $1,250 (as noted by Consequence at the time), but there is an increase for the 2024 tickets slate. As per the festival’s website, 4-Day General Admission tickets start at $355, 4-Day GA+ tickets start at $695, 4-Day VIP tickets start at $900, and 4-Day Platinum tickets start at $4,155. The good news? No hidden fees. On Wednesday, November 8, Bonnaroo explained the price hike. Read the festival’s full statement below:
“Bonnaroo is incredibly important to each and every one of us who works to make it happen each year, and we know how special this experience is to you. We are proud of this community that we have built together. In the spirit of the Roo community and communication, we wanted to give you a heads up as we prepare for the annual presale.
Ticket prices are going to look different this year, and here’s why:
When you purchase your presale tickets, you’ll see a new price that includes all fees upfront — the only additions at checkout will be your chosen shipping option and your locally applicable sales tax.
For the first time in more than a decade, we’re also making a notable base price increase. This increase will still be far less than inflation over that time. The cost of producing this magical world has increased and our goal is to be as transparent with you as possible. To continue to deliver the quality experience you have to come to love and appreciate, prices need to go up just slightly.
The Farm is truly the most magical place on Earth and 2024 is going to be an incredible year. We can’t wait to see you next summer!”
Where Can I Buy Tickets?
All of the answers reside on Bonnaroo’s official website. There, you’ll find a prompt to sign up for texts (for US carries only) or emails regarding the November 16 presale. Additionally, there is the option get ahead and book your hotel here.