When Does The Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup Come Out?

As of this writing, Bonnaroo’s organizers have not announced any lineup news. But for reference, the Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival 2023 lineup was revealed on January 10, 2023, so keep your eyes peeled at the top of the new year.

How Much Are Bonnaroo 2024 Tickets?

Tickets to the 2023 festival ranged from $299 to $1,250 (as noted by Consequence at the time), but there is an increase for the 2024 tickets slate. As per the festival’s website, 4-Day General Admission tickets start at $355, 4-Day GA+ tickets start at $695, 4-Day VIP tickets start at $900, and 4-Day Platinum tickets start at $4,155. The good news? No hidden fees. On Wednesday, November 8, Bonnaroo explained the price hike. Read the festival’s full statement below: