When Do Bonnaroo Tickets Go On Sale?

Last week, the annual Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival confirmed it will return to Manchester, Tennessee from June 13 to June 16, 2024. This year’s festival featured Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Odesza as headliners, and while the powers that be at Bonnaroo are still tight-lipped about the 2024 headliners, logistical information is beginning to trickle out.

On Wednesday, November 8, the Bonnaroo Instagram account posted an update on ticket prices, which can be read below:

“Bonnaroo is incredibly important to each and every one of us who works to make it happen each year, and we know how special this experience is to you. We are proud of this community that we have built together. In the spirit of the Roo community and communication, we wanted to give you a heads up as we prepare for the annual presale. Ticket prices are going to look different this year, and here’s why: When you purchase your presale tickets, you’ll see a new price that includes all fees upfront — the only additions at checkout will be your chosen shipping option and your locally applicable sales tax. For the first time in more than a decade, we’re also making a notable base price increase. This increase will still be far less than inflation over that time. The cost of producing this magical world has increased and our goal is to be as transparent with you as possible. To continue to deliver the quality experience you have to come to love and appreciate, prices need to go up just slightly. The Farm is truly the most magical place on Earth and 2024 is going to be an incredible year. We can’t wait to see you next summer!”

Bonnaroo’s official website has a tab for tickets, displaying the message: “Be the first to know about the presale, lineup, tickets, and more for 2024!” Below it are prompts to sign up via text (for US numbers only) or email. For now, that’s the only direction related to when tickets will go on sale, but especially eager fans can go ahead and book a hotel here.