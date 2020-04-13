In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club Boosie added another wrinkle to the February controversy that saw him drawing ire from multiple quarters after his comments condemning NBA star Dwyane Wade’s support of Wade’s transgender daughter Zaya. During the interview, Boosie claimed that Jay-Z wanted to get involved, acting as an intermediary between Boosie and the Wade family, but Boosie claims he turned the meeting down.

“They were trying to hook up some shit with a meeting with Jay-Z,” he told the hosts. “They say Jay-Z was gonna get him on the phone and all that sh*t, I need to apologize to save this, and save that.” However, Boosie felt that he was justified in his comments, saying, “‘Hey, tell Jay-Z I don’t wanna talk.’ I’m not apologizing for sh*t. I don’t give a f*ck if Jesus calling to get me to apologize. I said what I said, man. I felt that was right.”

Boosie was censured by many observers after he commented on Dwyane Wade’s social media post supporting Zaya for coming out, saying, “That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal is gonna be. They don’t have sh*t figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his d*ck be gone—how he gon’—like, bruh, you going too far, dawg.” However, after receiving the backlash, Boosie refused to apologize, posting several more videos doubling down on his position.

Watch Boosie’s interview with The Breakfast Club above.