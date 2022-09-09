Boslen Gets Cut-Throat And Exposes The Music Industry

There’s nothing like sitting down and listening to a rap song, attempting to decipher lyrics and bars spit by your favorite MC. From onomatopoeias to alliterations and cryptic messages, an artist’s chosen lyrical content can tell us more about them than their social media content ever will. Boslen’s “Levels” caught the attention of fans, not only because of his well-executed UPROXX Sessions performance but also with his critiques of the music industry riddled in the song’s less than three-minute run time.

With help from Uproxx’s Cherise Johnson, we’ve teased out what was going through the rapper’s head when he wrote the track. With the bars “bloodsuckers, I see this industry is filled with sheep / People that pretend to be something that they will never be,” he says his intention on “Levels” was to be ruthless. “I just try to be cut-throat as much as possible,” Boslen elaborates, “there’s a lot of sunshine but nobody wants to talk about the darkness.”

What could the 22-year-old genre-bending artists be referring to? We’re reminded of instances like this summer’s Kelis versus Beyoncé debacle or even H.E.R’s recent legal action against her label MBK Entertainment. Whatever the case may be, we’re looking forward to continuing to see Boslen ascend and hope he dodges the industry’s shadiness in the meantime.