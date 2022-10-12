After being hospitalized by an apparent seizure earlier this week, R&B star Brandy Norwood has shared an optimistic message thanking fans for their concern and support, while offering an explanation for her affliction.

“To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way,” she wrote. “I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

pic.twitter.com/HExdT4qgDZ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) October 12, 2022

The news of Brandy’s hospitalization was a shock to fans, as the singer had not previously revealed any underlying health conditions and is only 43 years old. When TMZ reported that she’d had a seizure and was recovering, the news was followed by an outpouring of prayers and well-wishes from fans on Twitter.

Before having her seizure, Brandy was experiencing a surge in popularity and visibility thanks to her role in the ABC drama series Queens, as well as an unexpected, lighthearted feud with Jack Harlow. After Harlow was razzed by fans for not knowing Brandy and Ray J are siblings, Brandy challenged him to a friendly rap battle, culminating in the two artists sharing the stage at the BET Awards this year, combining Brandy’s freestyle verse over Jack’s hit single “First Class” with the original track.