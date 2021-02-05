Lucky Daye earned his breakout moment in 2019 thanks to the release of his debut album, Painted. The Keep Cool signee wowed fans with his impressive versatility on the album, which many of his fans have labeled to have “no skips.” If that wasn’t enough, his debut also earned him a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album in 2020. While that’s plenty to celebrate early in his career, it’s all in the past and now the New Orleans singer is ready to begin his next chapter, one that begins with his new single, “On Read.”

The new track features a lovely contribution from East Londoner Tiana Major9. For those unfamiliar with the name, the singer rose to prominence with her “Collide” single alongside EarthGang and shared a great project last year with At Sixes And Sevens. As for “On Read,” the song finds the two singers on opposite sides of the communication spectrum in the world of text messaging. Lucky struggles to attain commitment in his life as he continues to seek the response of his love interest while Tiana uses her verse to justify her choice to not engage with an undeserving individual through text.

“On Read” is the first single from Lucky’s upcoming EP, Table For Two. The EP comes equipped with six songs, all of which are duets featuring female singers. Getting help from Ari Lennox, Queen Naija, Joyce Wrice, YEBBA, and Mahalia in addition to Tiana Major9, fans can expect to get their hands on Table For Two on February 12.

Press play on Lucky’s new single in the video above and check out the Table For Two tracklist below.

1. “How Much Can The Heart Take” Feat. YEBBA

2. “On Read w/ Tiana Major9

3. “My Window” Feat. Mahalia

4. “Access Denied” Feat. Ari Lennox

5. “Falling In Love” Feat. Joyce Wrice

6. “Dream” Feat. Queen Naija

Table For Two is out 2/12 via Keep Cool/RCA.